The Camp: June 13, 2023 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Commits keep rolling in for Wisconsin. Zach and Jesse talk about the latest ones, including safety Raphael Dunn and lineman Colin Cubberly. They also discuss the interesting decisions the Badgers have to make at running back and look ahead to the players coming on official visits this weekend. The guys close by talking about the new Big Ten schedule and what awaits Wisconsin in 2024 and 2025.