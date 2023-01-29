Wisconsin gets commitment from 4-star tight end in 2024 class | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has its second commitment in the 2024 recruiting class.

Four-star tight end Grant Stec (Algonquin, Ill.) announced his decision early Sunday afternoon.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound Stec was at Wisconsin this weekend with a large group of other recruits. He was originally offered by the former staff, but Luke Fickell and his staff were recruiting Stec hard when they were at Cincinnati.

Stec is rated as the No. 10 tight end in the country and the No.4 player in the state of Illinois, according to the 247Sports Composite. He is the highest-rated tight end to commit to the Badgers in the recruiting rankings era, though two guys that would end up playing the position in college — Lance Kendrick and Travis Beckum — were rated higher at other positions.

Stec had 15 reported offers and chose Wisconsin over the likes of Penn State, Illinois, Tennessee, Iowa, Florida and Arkansas.

The commitment gives Wisconsin two four-star players to start its 2024 class — Stec and quarterback Mabrey Mettauer. Fickell and his staff also signed four-star defensive backs Bradyn Moore and Amare Snowden as part of its 2023 class.

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14637879/63603e9ba680d812e04510e9