Wisconsin lands another in-state player in 2024 class | Badgers | By Zach Heilprin

Days after adding its first defensive commitment in the class of 2024 in linebacker Thomas Heiberger, Wisconsin added a second on that side of the ball Wednesday.

Bay Port (Green Bay) linebacker Landon Gauthier announced his commitment on social media.

A three-star recruit, Gauthier is ranked as the eighth-best player in the state and No. 70 linebacker in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. He is the third in-state player to commit to coach Luke Fickell, joining Waunakee tight end Rob Booker and Hartland Arrowhead offensive lineman Derek Jensen.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Gauthier chose the Badgers over offers from Stanford, Minnesota and Syracuse, among others. He made his commitment Tuesday when he visited Madison for spring practice.

Wisconsin now has six commitments in its class that was ranked No. 22 in the country prior to Gauthier’s announcement.