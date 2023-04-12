Brewers fall 7-3 to Arizona in series finale | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee has lost its first series of the season following a 7-3 loss to Arizona on Wednesday afternoon.

The Brewers fell down 5-0, as Janson Junk got his first start with the Brewers, doing so in the place of an injured Brandon Woodruff. Junk made it 4 2/3 innings, giving up five runs — four earned — while walking two and striking out a pair. A three-run homer from Lourdes GUrriel Jr. served as the big hit for the Diamondbacks.

Milwaukee didn’t go down without a fight, loading the bases in the fifth and eventually scoring three. That included a two-run single /from Christian Yelich. The Brewers got two on with no one out in the eighth inning but were unable to get the hit they needed.

By that point Arizona had added two more runs courtesy of a Corbin Carroll two-run shot off of rookie Gus Varland.

The win allowed the Diamondbacks to take 2 of 3 in the series and dropped the Brewers to 8-4 on the year. Milwaukee will continue its 10-game road trip on Thursday when it faces the Padres in San Diego.