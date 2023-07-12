Wisconsin flips former Northwestern DL commit | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Northwestern’s loss has been Wisconsin’s gain.

Just two days after the Wildcats fired long-time coach Pat Fitzgerald due to a hazing scandal, three-star defensive tackle Dillan Johnson (Joliet, Ill.) flipped his commitment from Northwestern to the Badgers.

Johnson, who will also wrestle for Wisconsin, surprised many when he announced his commitment to the Wildcats in May. He was thought to be leaning towards the Badgers prior to that. But coach Luke Fickell and his staff stayed in contact and landed the 6-foot-2, 287-pound Johnson on Wednesday.

Ranked as the No. 20 player in the state of Illinois and the No. 95 defensive lineman in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite, Johnson chose the Badgers over offers from Cal, Iowa State, Kansas State, Washington State and a host of others.

Defensive line had arguably been the biggest need for Wisconsin at this point in its 2024 class and adding Johnson goes a long way to shoring that up. In total, the Badgers now have 19 commits in a class that is ranked No. 17 in the country.