Badgers land 4-star DL on NSD

Wisconsin added a huge piece to its 2024 recruiting class on National Signing Day.

Four-star defensive lineman Ernest Willor Jr. (Towson, Mary.) announced his decision to come to Madison on ESPN Wednesday afternoon.

Willor becomes the highest-rated recruit in Wisconsin’s class and the fourth-highest ranked defensive lineman to commit to the Badgers in the online recruiting rankings era.

The 6-foot-3, 255-pound Willor had offers from some of the bigger programs in the country, including Alabama, Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame and Tennessee. His decision came down to Wisconsin and his home state Terrapins, with the Badgers winning out.

Willor joins four-star defensive tackle Dillin Johnson and three-star defensive end Hank Webber as commitments along the defensive line for Wisconsin in its class and takes the total number of commits to 21.