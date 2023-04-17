2024 Illinois WR announces commitment to Wisconsin | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin went back to the offensive side of the ball for its latest commitment in the class of 2024.

Wide receiver Kyan Berry-Johnson (Bolingbrook, Ill.) announced his decision Monday on social media.

The three-star recruit is the 18th-ranked player in the state of Illinois and the 108th-best wide receiver in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. The 5-foot-10, 160-pound Berry-Johnson chose the Badgers over a host of offers, including from Cincinnati, Boston College, Syracuse, Houston and more.

Berry-Johnson visited Madison twice, including for the Badgers junior day in January. He was offered a scholarship soon after that by wide receivers coach Mike Jones. Several other schools, including Tennessee and Illinois, were showing interest this spring but never offered him a scholarship.

Berry-Johnson’s quickness and play-making ability should be a nice fit for new offensive coordinator Phil Longo’s offense, especially in the slot where smaller receivers like Will Pauling have thrived this spring.

Wisconsin now has seven commitments in its 2024 recruiting class, with Berry-Johnson being the first wide receiver.