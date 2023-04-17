Packers: Yosh Nijman signs restricted FA tender | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Yosh Nijman will be in a Green Bay Packers uniform for at least one more season.

The offensive lineman signed his restricted free-agent tender, according to Monday’s NFL transactions wire. The deal will pay him $4.3 million in 2023. He made $965,000 last year, his fourth in the league and third on the active roster.

The Packers placed a second-round tender on Nijman last month. It meant Nijman could negotiate with other teams and agree to deals but Green Bay would have the option of matching the contract or getting a second-round pick back from the team that signed him.

After starting eight games at left tackle in 2021, Nijman was a 13-game starter last year, mostly at right tackle. A shoulder injury against Miami on Christmas cost him time in the final two games of the regular season. He will likely enter 2023 as the team’s starting right tackle.