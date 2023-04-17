Brewers: P Corbin Burnes leaves start early with injury | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee appears to have dodged a bullet when it comes to the injury that forced Corbin Burnes to exit his start early on Monday night in Seattle.

The 2021 Cy Young Award winner was one out into the sixth inning when he motioned to the dugout for the trainer to come out to the mound. Manager Craig Counsell joined them, eventually shaking his head and taking the ball from Burnes.

Corbin Burnes exits the game in the 6th inning with an apparent injury.#ThisIsMyCrew | #Brewers pic.twitter.com/4IgZNQD0YL — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) April 18, 2023

Counsell said after the 7-3 win that Burnes has a strained left pectoral muscle. The team believes it’s a minor injury and Counsell wouldn’t rule out Burnes from making his next start.

Corbin Burnes not worried about his left pec strain. Said he stretched it a bit in the rundown and it began cramping on him after. — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) April 18, 2023

Burnes has been very durable over the last two years while making 61 starts, with his lone trip to the injured list coming in early May of 2021. That year he would go 11-5 with a 2.32 ERA, earning the Cy Young Award and making his first All-Star Game. The 28-year-old was an All-Star again in 2022 when he led the NL in strikeouts. He was off to a rough start this season with a couple ugly outings in his first two appearances, but bounced back in his third and was pitching well Monday night. When he went out, he had given up two runs on three hits while striking out three.

Milwaukee is already without its other top pitcher, as Brandon Woodruff went on the 15-day injured list with a should strain and is to miss at least two weeks and likely more.

The Brewers, who own the second-best record in the NL, opened a three-game series in Seattle on Monday, the final leg of a 10-game road trip.