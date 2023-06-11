Wisconsin hauls in commitment from New Jersey athlete | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin hosted a huge group of recruits for a second straight weekend, and like the first, it proved to be productive.

Three-star safety Raphael Dunn (Lawrenceville, N.J.) announced his commitment to the Badgers on Sunday night.

After a great official visit I’m excited to announce my commitment to Wisconsin University. I would like to thank my parents @CoachPoeWins @CoachHitsch @CoachMikeTress @_maximus347 @CoachFick pic.twitter.com/4o2sjuKAza — Raphael Dunn (@Raphaelball9) June 11, 2023

Ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 12 player in New Jersey and the No. 69 safety in the country, Dunn is a big body in the secondary at 6-foot-4, 200 pounds. He told 247Sports that Wisconsin sees him as someone that can play either safety or linebacker, including the dollar position that the Badgers used players like Hunter Wohler and Daryl Peterson in during spring practice.

Dunn was offered a scholarship when he visited Madison in April. He also held offers from Illinois, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Michigan State, Kentucky and Rutgers, among others. He visited Virginia last week and was scheduled to visit Vanderbilt later this month.

With Dunn committed, the Badgers now have 13 players as part of their 2024 class. That group is ranked No. 15 in the country.