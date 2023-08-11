Florida DB commits to Wisconsin

Wisconsin has dipped into South Florida for its latest commitment in the 2024 recruiting class.

Three-star safety Xavier Lucas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) announced his commitment to the Badgers late Friday morning.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Lucas is ranked as the 108th-best player in the talent-rich state of Florida and the No. 82 safety in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. Lucas could also play corner when he gets to college.

Lucas held offers from more than 30 programs, including Florida State, Alabama, Miami, Oklahoma, Michigan and others. His final list included the Seminoles, Iowa, Illinois and Rutgers.

With the commitment, the Badgers now have 21 commits in a class that ranks No. 23 in the country.