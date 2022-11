The Camp: Oct. 31, 2022 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Badgers are back from their bye week. Zach and Jesse talk about Jim Leonhard’s message to the team about what the program would look like if he gets the full-time job, how the staff is handling recruiting with the lack of certainty on the future, the return of Hunter Wohler and more key players, and a look ahead to Maryland.