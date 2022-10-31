Late 3-pointer from Jrue Holiday helps the Bucks get past Detroit, moves them to 6-0 | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

It came down to the final minute, but Milwaukee is still unbeaten after a 110-108 win against Detroit on Monday night.

The Bucks got a 3-pointer from Jrue Holiday to break a tie with 45.3 seconds left. The Pistons got two looks at game-tying 3-pointers from Cade Cunningham but he couldn’t get either to fall. The win gave Milwaukee its 10th victory in the last 11 regular season games against Detroit.

Holiday flirted with a triple-double, posting 25 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. His five 3-pointers matched the most he’s hit in a game since nailing six in Dec. 2020.

Milwaukee got 31 points and seven rebounds from Giannis Antetokounmpo, while Brook Lopez added 24 points and nine rebounds. Bobby Portis chipped in 15 points and 12 boards off the bench.

Cunningham led the way for the Pistons, scoring 27 points. Bojan Bogdanovic had 23 pints, while Jaden Ivey gave them 19 points.

Milwaukee guard Grayson Allen left the game early with what the team called a knee contusion.

The Bucks are now 6-0 on the season, their best start since going 7-0 to open the 2018 campaign. They are the only remaining unbeaten team in the NBA.

Milwaukee will face Detroit again on Wednesday.