Badgers land first commit in 2024 class
October 31, 2022
|In Badgers
|By Zach Heilprin
Wisconsin has its first commitment in the class of 2024.
Three-star cornerback Austin Alexander (Chicago Heights, Ill.) announced his decision Monday morning, less than a month since receiving his lone scholarship offer.
1000% Committed🔴⚪️ #GoBadgers #WisconsinFootball @CoachAlvah @PoteatCoach @jimleonhard pic.twitter.com/EXkoHtTzlS
— Austin Alexander (@Aaustin05) October 31, 2022
The 6-foot-1, 165-pound Alexander is listed as the 14th-best player in the state of Illinois and the No. 49 cornerback in the country, according to 247Sports.
Alexander visited Wisconsin for the Illinois game.