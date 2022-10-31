Badgers land first commit in 2024 class | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has its first commitment in the class of 2024.

Three-star cornerback Austin Alexander (Chicago Heights, Ill.) announced his decision Monday morning, less than a month since receiving his lone scholarship offer.

The 6-foot-1, 165-pound Alexander is listed as the 14th-best player in the state of Illinois and the No. 49 cornerback in the country, according to 247Sports.

Alexander visited Wisconsin for the Illinois game.