Middleton DL Torin Pettaway commits to Wisconsin | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has added a third player from the state to its 2025 recruiting class.

Three-star defensive lineman Torin Pettaway (Middleton, Wis.) announced his commitment to the Badgers on Thursday.

Feeling blessed with all the love that I have received after my first football season. Wouldn’t be where I am today without God and support from my family and coaches. Proud to say I will be committing to UW Madison to further my academic and football career!@BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/gH7vAZwNsa — Torin Pettaway (@torinjp) March 7, 2024

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound Pettaway is ranked as the No. 6 player in the state and the 65th-best defensive lineman in the country, according to 247Sports. He had 47 tackles and four sacks for Middleton as a junior, his first year playing football. It earned him first-team All-Big Eight honors

Pettaway chose the Badgers over offers from Nebraska, USC, Minnesota, Rutgers, Illinois, Washington and others.

He joins offensive lineman Michael Roeske and linebacker Cooper Catalano as in-state players in the class, which now has nine players overall.