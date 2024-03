Temple & Heilprin: Biggest ‘What Ifs’ for the Badgers, Torin Pettaway commits, Barry Alvarez is alive | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

With the basketball team playing during the show, the guys focused on some of the biggest ‘what ifs’ in Wisconsin history. They also got into the commitment of DL Torin Pettaway, Barry Alvarez still being among the living, changes to the recruiting calendar and Arch Manning opting out of EA College Football.