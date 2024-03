The Swing: Josh Gasser joins the show, NCAA tourney seeding, Howard Moore returns to the Kohl Center | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Former Badgers great Josh Gasser joins the show to talk about his career at Wisconsin, the two runs to the Final Four, his take on this year’s team and Greg Gard’s job status. Zach and Jesse also talk about where Wisconsin sits in NCAA tourney projections, the importance of a win over Rutgers and Howard Moore’s emotional return to the Kohl Center.