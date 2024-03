The Camp: Samuel Lateju commits, NFL combine recap, top coaches in college football | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin landed its eighth commitment in the 2025 class Monday. Zach and Jesse talk about what EDGE Samuel Lateju brings to the Badgers. They also discuss Gio Paez going into the transfer portal, how the three UW players did at the NFL combine and where Luke Fickell was in The Athletic’s ranking of the top 25 coaches in college football.