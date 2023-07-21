The Camp: 1993 Wisconsin Badgers – Barry Alvarez | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Former Wisconsin coach Barry Alvarez joins The Camp to give his perspective on the run his 1993 Badgers made to a Big Ten title and a Rose Bowl win. He discusses how bad things were when he showed up, an early turning point in the 1993 season, the crazy back-to-back weeks against Michigan and Ohio State, the trip to Tokyo to win the conference title and his thoughts on some of the most memorable plays from the Rose Bowl.

Walking into a dire situation in 1990 (2:05)

Turning point of the season in Dallas (11:00)

Beating Michigan with Barry Ball (16:10)

Camp Randall West in Pasadena (30:30)

Donnie Edwards was offsides (32:30)

“Greatest run I ever saw” (36:33)