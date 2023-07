Brewers drop opening game to Atlanta 6-4 | In In Brewers | By By Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Austin Riley homered for the fifth time in his last four games, Orlando Arcia also went deep and the Atlanta Braves held off the Milwaukee Brewers for a 6-4 win on Friday night.

Riley hit a two-run homer in the third inning, and then singled and scored in the fifth to help the Braves win the matchup of division leaders. Riley is 8 for 17 with 13 RBIs over his last four games, hitting a three-run shot in the eighth inning of a 7-5 victory over Arizona on Thursday.

Arcia connected for a two-run homer in Atlanta’s three-run second, helping the Braves erase an early 2-0 deficit.

Willy Adames hit a two-run homer for NL Central-leading Milwaukee, and William Contreras went 2 for 4 and scored twice.

The Brewers made it interesting in the ninth.

After striking out his first two batters, Atlanta’s Kirby Yates walked Andruw Monasterio and Brice Turang. Blake Perkins then hit a sharp liner down the first-base line that landed foul before he struck out looking to end an 11-pitch at-bat.

Yates earned his second save in five opportunities.

Milwaukee’s Freddy Peralta (6-8) allowed just one hit over six shutout innings in his last start, but he struggled against the Braves’ potent lineup. He was charged with six runs and six hits in five innings.

The Brewers wasted another outstanding performance from their bullpen, which has thrown 24 2/3 straight scoreless innings. Bryse Wilson struck out five over three innings and J.C. Mejía retired the side in order in the ninth.

Braves starter Michael Soroka (2-1) gave up six hits and four runs in six innings. He struck out four and walked two.

Milwaukee jumped in front with two runs in the first. Contreras hit an RBI double against his former team and scored on Jesse Winker’s single.

Contreras reached the All-Star Game with the Braves last season. He was sent to Milwaukee as part of a three-team trade that moved former Oakland catcher Sean Murphy to Atlanta.

The Braves responded by scoring three runs in the second, two in the third and one in the fifth to grab a 6-2 lead. Adames’ homer in the sixth made it 6-4.