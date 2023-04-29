Steelers pick Wisconsin LB Nick Herbig in fourth round | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Pittsburgh Steelers love their Wisconsin Badgers.

A day after taking defensive tackle Keeanu Benton in the second round, Pittsburgh grabbed linebacker Nick Herbig late in the fourth round.

These two Badger Boys are headed to the Burgh 🙌 pic.twitter.com/B4lxPp2cTT — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 29, 2023

Herbig left Wisconsin after three very productive seasons for one of the better defenses in the country. After starting as a freshman in 2020, the Hawaii native really blossomed in 2021, racking up nine sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss. Though he played two fewer games in 2022, he improved on those numbers with 11 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss.

In addition to Benton, the Steelers also have former Badgers TJ Watt, Isaiahh Loudermilk and safety Scott Nelson currently on their roster.

This is the seventh straight year that Wisconsin has had at least three players drafted.