Packers go heavy on offense on Day 2 of the draft | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

After going defense with their first pick on Thursday, the Green Bay Packers went to the other side of the ball on Friday to help their new starting quarterback Jordan Love.

With pick No. 42, one of the picks acquired in the deal that sent Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, GM Brian Gutekunst grabbed tight end Luke Musgrave from Oregon State.

At 6-foot-6, 253-pounds, Musgrave fits the bill of a Packers draft pick. Coming off surgery to repair an MCL that cost him all but two games of the 2022 season, Musgrave ran a 4.61-second 40-yard dash at the combine, the fourth-best among the tight ends. His 36-inch vertical leap ranked fifth at this position and his broad jump was third.

Because of the injury and the shortened season in 2020, his production does not jump off the page. He had just 47 catches for 633 yards (13.5 yards per catch) and two touchdowns. But the Packers love his potential, with Vice President of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan saying Musgrave’s ability to get vertical separates him from the rest of a deep tight end class.

Green Bay was supposed to pick again at No. 45 but traded twice — once with Detroit and then again with Tampa Bay — that sent them down to No. 50 while picking up an extra fifth-round pick and sixth-round pick. When the Packers did pick, they landed Michigan State wide receiver and punt returner Jayden Reed.

A good athlete that the Packers timed at 4.37 seconds in the 40-yard dash, the 5-foot-11, 195-pound Reed had a huge junior season in 2021 for the Spartans. He had 59 catches for 1,026 yards and 10 scores in 13 games. His per catch average of 17.3 yards ranked second in the Big Ten, while also returning two punts for scores. The 23-year-old was not as productive in 2022 with a Michigan State team that struggled to find much consistency. The Packers view him as a guy with plenty of speed to play on the outside, but also the strength and tenacity to lineup in the slot.

The Packers weren’t done adding to Love’s weapons, as they doubled up on tight ends by taking South Dakota State’s Tucker Kraft in the third round (No. 78 overall).

The 6-foot-5, 253-pound Kraft broke out in 2021, catching 65 passes for 773 yards and six touchdowns while earning Associated Press FCS All-America second-team honors. Though Kraft had chances to leave the Jackrabbits for a bigger school and six figures in NIL money, he stayed in Brookings for his senior year. A leg injury led to him missing six games and his stats dipping (27 catches, 338 yards, three touchdowns), but he helped South Dakota State to its first national title.

It’s the first time the Packers took two tight ends in the same draft class since 2011 and the first time they’ve ever taken two tight ends within the first three rounds, according to ESPN. Those selections, along with Reed, and last year’s additions of Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, gives Love a young group of playmakers to grow with as a new era of Packers football begins.

Green Bay has nine picks to use in rounds four through seven on Saturday.