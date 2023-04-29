Packers add nine more players on Day 3 of the NFL Draft | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Green Bay Packers entered the final day of the 2023 NFL Draft with nine picks and ended up using all of them.

Here’s a quick look at the newest members of the team:

DL Colby Wooden – Auburn (4th round, No. 116 overall)

6-foot-4, 273 pounds, 4.79-second 40-yard dash, 23 reps on bench press

Stats: 152 tackles, 17 sacks, 30 tackles for loss

Honors: Phil Steele third-team All-SEC

What they said: “I’m blessed and honored to go to such a storied franchise. I’ve been sitting around today, it was just like a calmness, like I knew I was going. I just didn’t know when. But when the Packers gave me a call, I was over the moon, ecstatic. I’m just ready to go.”

— Wooden on his selection by the Packers

QB Sean Clifford – Penn State (5th round, No. 149 overall)

6-foot-2, 211 pounds

Stats: 10,661 yards, 86 touchdowns, 31 interceptions

Honors: All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2019, 2021, 2022. All-time leading passer in Penn State history

What they said: “The kid’s got some gamer to him, which we really like. His personality, when he was here, really came through.”

— Milt Hendrickson (Packers director of football operations)

WR Dontayvion Wicks – Virginia (5th round, No. 159 overall)

6-foot-1, 215 pounds, 4.62-second 40-yard dash, 39-inch vertical

Stats: 90 catches, 1,694 yards, 12 touchdowns

Honors: First-team All-ACC in 2021

DE Karl Brooks – Bowling Green (6th round, No. 179 overall)

6-foot-4, 300 pounds

Stats: 167 tackles, 46 tackles for loss, 27.5 sacks, six forced fumbles

Honors: Two-time team captain, 2022 first-team All-MAC, highest graded DL in the country by Pro Football Focus

What they said: “Get off the ball and be the hammer and not the nail. I want to attack the offensive linemen. I want to get off the ball first. I want to strike and I want to play in the backfield.”

— Brooks on his play style

K Anders Carlson – Auburn (6th round, No. 207 overall)

6-foot-5, 215 pounds

Stats: 79-for-110 (71.85) on field goals, 173-for-176 on extra points

Honors: First-team All-SEC in 2020

What they said: “I just know the legend that (Mason Crosby) is and the good things he’s done there at Lambeau. I’ve never actually met him or anything but I’d love to at some point.

“I obviously want to acknowledge the legacy he created and the legend that he is there. But for me, I’m truly just focused on what I’m doing, the teammate I can be to the guys up there and just putting my best foot forward every day. Definitely recognizing Mason and his legacy, but for me it’s all about going out to practice starting in a couple days and just putting my best foot forward and showing what I can do.”

— Carlson on potentially being Mason Crosby’s replacement as the team’s kicker

CB Carrington Valentine – Kentucky (7th round, No. 232 overall)

6-foot, 193 pounds, 39-inch vertical

Stats: 119 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, 16 pass breakups, one interception

RB Lew Nichols III – Central Michigan (7th round, No. 235 overall)

5-foot-9, 222 pounds, 37-inch vertical, 22 reps on the bench press

Stats: 3,061 yards and 26 touchdowns rushing, 71 catches for 575 yards and three touchdowns receiving

Honors: Led FBS in rushing (1,848 yards) in 2021, 2021 MAC Running Back of the Year, 2021 First-team All-MAC

S Anthony Johnson Jr. – Iowa State (7th round, No. 242 overall)

6-foot, 205 pounds, 4.54-second 40-yard dash, 37.5-inch vertical

Stats: 245 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, three sacks, two interceptions, 28 pass breakups, five forced fumbles

Honors: 3-time honorable mention All-Big 12 at cornerback, second-team All-Big 12 at safety in 2022

Anthony Johnson Jr. You are a Green Bay Packer. Hustle. Forced fumble to save a TD. Matt LaFleur after seeing this play: Alright, alright, alright. pic.twitter.com/i6MST5DFYn — Brennen Rupp (@Brennen_Rupp) March 28, 2023

WR Grant DuBose – UNC-Charlotte (7th round, No. 256 overall)

6-foot-2, 201 pounds

Stats: 126 catches, 1,684 yards and 15 touchdowns

Honors: Second-team All-Conference USA in 222