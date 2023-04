The Camp: April 19, 2023 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin will hold ‘The Launch’ on Saturday, which will serve as its spring game this year. Former Michigan/NFL TE Jake Butt will be on the call for the Big Ten Network. He joins to give his thoughts on Luke Fickell in Madison, the Badgers long-term future, Wisconsin’s place in the Big Ten West this fall, who he is looking forward to seeing on Saturday and more.