Brewers finish off sweep of Seattle, go 7-3 on 10-game road trip | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee finished off its first sweep in Seattle since 1989 with a 5-3 win Wednesday afternoon.

The Brewers trailed 2-0 until the seventh inning when they broke out for all five of their runs. Luke Voit got it going with an RBI single, which was followed by a two-run double from Brice Turang. Rowdy Tellez added two more with a single to cap the inning.

It was plenty of offense for Eric Lauer. He went 7 2/3 innings, his longest outing since 2018. The lefty gave up two runs on four hits while striking out four. Lauer picked up the win and improved to 3-1 on the year.

Eight different Brewers had at least one hit, with Joey Wiemer being the lone guy to get two.

The win allowed Milwaukee to finish its 10-game road trip 7-3 and left it sitting 14-5 on the year. That has the club tied for the best mark in the National League and given it a 2-game lead on Chicago and Pittsburgh in the NL Central.

The Brewers will get Thursday off before opening up a weekend series against Boston at American Family Field.