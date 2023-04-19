Transfer won’t join Wisconsin, re-opens recruitment

Wisconsin’s transfer class has been cut in half after one of its commits re-opened his recruitment.

Former Wyoming guard Noah Reynolds announced Wednesday night he decided Madison was not the place for him.

After consulting with friends and family I have decided that it is no longer in my best interest to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Thank you to Coach Gard and the rest of the staff but I will be reopening my recruitment. #respectmydecision — Noah Reynolds (@noahreynolds21) April 19, 2023

After earning 11.3 minutes per game as a freshman, Reynolds’ role expanded this past season for the Cowboys. Before concussions sidelined him, the guard played in 19 games, including 10 starts. He averaged 14.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists, while shooting 32.9% from three and 55.9% from inside the arc.

The reason for his decision is unclear, especially since Wisconsin had already announced the Peoria, Ill., native was joining the program. It did come prior to St. John’s wing AJ Storr committing to the Badgers.

Reynolds, who visited campus while Wisconsin was still playing in the NIT, has two years of eligibility remaining.