Tyler Wahl announces he’s returning for 5th year | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Tyler Wahl is returning for one more year at Wisconsin.

The Badgers forward announced his decision Tuesday afternoon on social media.

Wahl will be taking advantage of the extra year each player got due to the pandemic cutting the 2020 season short.

The Minnesota native has played in 126 games over his Wisconsin career that has included a pair of Big Ten titles. After a strong junior season where he averaged 11.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game while serving as a key interior defender, Wahl took a step back offensively in the 2022-2023 season. He still averaged 11.3 points, while setting career-highs in rebounds (6.3) and assists (2.5), but he struggled to finish around the rim, shooting just 42.3%, down from 51.6% as a junior.

An ankle injury in early January kept him off the floor for four games, which also coincided with the start of Wisconsin’s slide down the rankings and the Big Ten standings. Prior to the injury, the Badgers were 11-2. They would go just 9-13 the rest of the way, miss the NCAA Tournament and then lose in ugly fashion in the semifinals of the NIT. With Wahl back, Wisconsin has a chance to return nearly all of its important pieces from this past season, while adding three talented recruits and likely a couple vital additions from the transfer portal.