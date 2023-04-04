Bucks beat Washington, can clinch No. 1 seed in the playoffs with their next win | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee’s magic number to clinch the top seed in the Eastern Conference is down to one following a 140-128 win at Washington on Tuesday night.

The Bucks took control of the game in the second quarter, turning a 3-point lead into a 13-point advantage at the break. Washington made a bit of a run in the fourth quarter but couldn’t overcome the deep hole it had dug for itself.

Giannis Antetokounmpo posted his sixth triple-double of the season for the Bucks, going off for 28 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Jrue Holiday had 26 points, while Brook Lopez had 20 points and five blocks.

Bobby Portis had 19 points and 20 rebounds off the bench, and hit five of Milwaukee’s 23 3-pointers. For the game, the Bucks shot 54.8% from deep, with four different players hitting at least four.

The short-handed Wizards were led by Kendrick Nunn’s 24 points. Former Wisconsin star Johnny Davis had a career-high 20 points and delivered the play of the game by dunking on Holiday.

Johnny on one of the best defenders in the league. 😮 pic.twitter.com/RctefWiOOP — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) April 4, 2023

The Bucks magic number went from three to one due to their victory and a loss by Boston in Philadelphia. It means Milwaukee can clinch the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and home-court advantage throughout the NBA playoffs with a win at home against Chicago on Wednesday or a loss by the Celtics against Toronto.