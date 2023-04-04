Brewers hit 5 home runs, blank the Mets again | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee’s bats stayed hot and the pitching remained lights out in another blowout win over the New York Mets on Tuesday night.

A day after scoring 10 runs in a shutout, the Brewers kept the Mets off the scoreboard once again in a 9-0 victory.

Milwaukee did a lot of its damage against three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, getting back-to-back-to-back home runs from the trio of Rowdy Tellez, Brian Anderson and Garrett Mitchell. The latter two weren’t done, though, hitting back-to-back homers in the seventh inning.

Anderson finished with six RBI and now has nine in the first two games of the series. Christian Yelich, Willy Adames, Mitchell and Joey Wiemer each had a pair of hits.

Making his first start with the Brewers since the 2018 playoffs, Wade Miley largely silenced New York’s bats. He gave up five hits in six innings of work and struck out three. He got the win, the 100th of his big league career.

The win pushed Milwaukee to 4-1 on the year and the club will go for the series sweep Wednesday afternoon.