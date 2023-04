The Camp: April 4, 2023 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin was back on the field for practice No. 5 of spring. We look at another nice day from Tanner Mordecai, a change to the starting lineup, some pass catchers standing out, a strong spring from Ricardo Hallman and more. Arrowhead head coach Matt Harris also joins to talk about new Wisconsin commit Derek Jensen and how Luke Fickell and his staff are growing relationships with high school coaches.