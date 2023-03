The Swing: March 19, 2023 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Badgers are still playing in March. They beat Bradley and Liberty to advance in the NIT. Zach and Jesse talk about the big efforts from Steven Crowl and Chucky Hepburn, the great play late from Max Klesmit on Sunday, whether making a run in the NIT is better than losing early in the NCAAs and they answer your Twitter questions.