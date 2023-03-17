Wisconsin women’s hockey team to play for national title after overtime thriller | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Wisconsin women’s hockey team will play for the national title.

The Badgers earned their spot by beating rival Minnesota 3-2 in overtime on Friday night. They’ll face top-seeded and defending champion Ohio State in the title game on Sunday.

Caroline Harvey proved to be the hero, getting the game-winner with just 3:13 left in overtime. It was her second goal of the NCAA Tournament and 13th goal of the season.

Minnesota took an early led with a Taylor Heise goal just 3:23 into the game. Things stayed that way until the third period when Laila Edwards and Sophie Shirley scored just :53 seconds apart to give the Badgers a 2-1 lead. The Gophers answered late, with Madeline Wethington finding the back of night at the 1:11 mark to send the game to overtime.

Despite the late goal, the Badgers didn’t flinch, eventually getting the goal from Harvey to punch its ticket to the championship game for a 10th time, where they’ll be looking for a seventh title when they take the ice against the Buckeyes.