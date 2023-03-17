Wisconsin women’s hockey team to play for national title after overtime thriller
The Wisconsin women’s hockey team will play for the national title.
The Badgers earned their spot by beating rival Minnesota 3-2 in overtime on Friday night. They’ll face top-seeded and defending champion Ohio State in the title game on Sunday.
Caroline Harvey proved to be the hero, getting the game-winner with just 3:13 left in overtime. It was her second goal of the NCAA Tournament and 13th goal of the season.
BADGERS WIN! BADGERS ARE GOING TO THE NATTY!!!
💻 ESPN+ #WFrozenFour x @BadgerWHockey pic.twitter.com/xSbM2i9kHZ
— NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 18, 2023
Minnesota took an early led with a Taylor Heise goal just 3:23 into the game. Things stayed that way until the third period when Laila Edwards and Sophie Shirley scored just :53 seconds apart to give the Badgers a 2-1 lead. The Gophers answered late, with Madeline Wethington finding the back of night at the 1:11 mark to send the game to overtime.
Despite the late goal, the Badgers didn’t flinch, eventually getting the goal from Harvey to punch its ticket to the championship game for a 10th time, where they’ll be looking for a seventh title when they take the ice against the Buckeyes.