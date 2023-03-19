Wisconsin claims 7th national title with 1-0 win over Ohio State | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

No team in women’s college hockey has more national titles than Wisconsin.

The Badgers earned their seventh championship Sunday with a 1-0 win over Ohio State.

Wisconsin won the latest title thanks to an early goal and some great goaltending, helping the team become the first unseeded outfit to win a championship.

Freshman Kirsten Simms scored the lone goal of the game with 6:32 left in the first period, beating Buckeyes goalie Amanda Thiele on a beauty of a shot.

WHO ELSE BUT KIRSTEN SIMMS?! BADGERS ARE ON THE BOARD. 📺 ESPNU #WFrozenFour x @BadgerWHockey pic.twitter.com/VBNYcJGleE — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 19, 2023

But that would be the only offense either side would be able to put together, though it wasn’t for a lack of opportunities. Ohio State put 31 shots on goal but couldn’t get anything by Wisconsin’s Cami Kronish. She finished with 61 saves over two Frozen Four games and was named the most outstanding player of the tournament.

The Badgers have now won three of the last four NCAA titles and their seventh overall allowed them to pass Minnesota for the most in NCAA history, all of which have come with Mark Johnson on the bench.