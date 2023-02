The Camp: Jan. 31, 2023 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has landed two more commitments in the 2024 class and both are tight ends. Zach and Jesse talk about Grant Stec and Rob Booker, along with breaking down some of the other 2024 recruits that were in town the last two weekends. They also talk about QB Nick Evers and why he and his family felt Madison was such a good fit, along with which transfers outside of the quarterbacks will make the biggest impact this fall.