Kenney & Heilprin: Wisconsin Basketball Keeps Sliding…, Spring Practice Storylines, Fickell Is Recruiting | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Ben and Zach are live talking about Wisconsin’s loss to Illinois, what’s gone wrong recently, the outlook on Greg Gard and the program, how the team rebounds, what must happen going into next year & more. They then talk about the interview with Darryl Peterson, some spring practice storylines, Luke Fickell’s great recruiting and more