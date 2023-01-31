Milwaukee beats Charlotte for 5th straight win | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee has its second-longest winning streak of the season following a 124-115 win over Charlotte on Tuesday night at Fiserv Forum.

The game was tied at the half and the Bucks took a seven-point lead into the fourth quarter. It appeared Milwaukee was going to pull away, building a 16-point lead midway through the period. But the offense went cold, allowing the Hornets to get within five in the final minute before the Bucks were able to close it out.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points, 18 rebounds and four assists. It was a big night that ended on a sour note with the two-time MVP appearing to injure his right knee late in the game when he went down awkwardly trying to block a shot. He was able to get up and walk it off but had a limp and was grabbing at the knee following the game. Coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters afterwards he got word that “everybody is fine.”

Khris Middleton had 18 points off the bench, while Jrue Holiday had 15 points and 13 rebounds. Wesley Matthews gave the Bucks 11 points and six rebounds off the bench. Milwaukee was 28 points better than Charlotte when Matthews was on the floor.

The Hornets were led by Lamelo Ball, who posted a triple-double with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. Terry Rozier chipped in 20 points.

The win was Milwaukee’s fifth in a row, which gave the club its longest winning streak since opening the season 9-0.

The Bucks will welcome in the the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night for that team’s only stop in Milwaukee this season.