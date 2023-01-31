Waunakee tight end commits to Wisconsin | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has added a second tight end to its 2024 recruiting class.

Two days after 4-star recruit Grant Stec announced his commitment to the Badgers, it was 3-star recruit Rob Booker’s (Waunakee, Wis.) turn to join new coach Luke Fickell.

Booker had been offered a scholarship by the previous staff and the new staff kept the pressure on. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound Booker helped Waunakee to an 11-0 start to the 2022 season before falling to Kimberly in the third round of the playoffs, which snapped a 31-game winning streak. He was also a part of the Warriors 2021 state title team, catching 27 passes for 380 yards and six touchdowns.

Booker is ranked as the No. 5 player in the state of Wisconsin and the 21st-ranked tight end in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. He chose the Badgers over offers from Minnesota, Iowa, Iowa State and others.

Wisconsin now has three commits in its 2024 class — 4-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer, Stec and Booker.