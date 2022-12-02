Wisconsin volleyball rolls to easy win in first round of NCAA Tournament | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Wisconsin volleyball team is moving on in the NCAA Tournament.

The Badgers dominated Quinnipiac at the UW Field House Friday night, taking the Bobcats out in a sweep. The visitors gave the defending champions a little bit of a battle in the first set, going down 25-15. But it was all Wisconsin the rest of the way, losing just 13 points over the final two sets.

Devyn Robinson led the Badgers with 11 kills and also had a .667 hitting percentage. She added five blocks. Sarah Franklin and Jade Demps each had eight kills, while Izzy Ashburn had 16 assists and nine digs. MJ Hammill contributed 11 assists and three digs. Julia Orzol added 10 digs.

Wisconsin will face TCU on Saturday night for a spot in the Sweet Sixteen. Things get underway at 6 p.m.