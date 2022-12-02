Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 40 but Bucks fall to the Lakers | In In Bucks | By By Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Anthony Davis scored a season-high 44 points, LeBron James overtook Magic Johnson on the NBA’s career assists list and the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 133-129 in a thriller. Davis and James helped give Lakers coach Darvin Ham a triumphant return to Milwaukee. Ham worked on Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer’s staff from 2018-22. The Lakers withstood a 40-point performance from Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo. James made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3:22 left and had 28 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds.