Brewers reportedly send Kolten Wong to Seattle for pair of players | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Kolten Wong’s time in Milwaukee is done after two seasons.

The Brewers have reportedly traded the second baseman to Seattle for outfielder Jesse Winker and infielder Abraham Toro. The Athletic was the first to report the move.

Mariners acquiring Kolten Wong from Brewers for Jesse Winker and Abraham Toro, sources tell @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 2, 2022

Milwaukee picked up the option on Wong’s contract last month that would pay him $10 million in 2023, though the belief then was the Brewers would move the veteran.

The 31-year-old Wong batted .251 with 15 home runs and 47 RBI last season. He also stole 17 bases and posted an OPS of .770. Wong’s defense was a major issue for the club, though. He had 17 errors, which was four more than he had in the previous three seasons combined.

In return for Wong, the Brewers are getting two guys that struggled at the plate last season. Winker batted just .219, easily the worst average of his career. He did hit 14 home runs with 53 RBI, while also striking out a career-high 103 times. However, Winker is just one year removed from an All-Star appearance with Cincinnati in 2021 when he hit .305 with 24 homers and drove in 71.

Toro, who was trade from Houston to Seattle in 2021, posted a .185 batting average, hitting 10 homers and driving in 35 runs.