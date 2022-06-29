Wisconsin grabs another player from Illinois for its 2023 recruiting class | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin continues to raid Illinois to stock its 2023 recruiting class.

The latest addition is 3-star offensive lineman Christopher Terek (Glen Ellyn, Ill.), who announced his commitment Wednesday.

The 6-foot-6, 295-pound Terek is ranked as the 10th-best player in the state of Illinois and the No. 46 interior offensive lineman in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. The Badgers now have secured the commitments of five of the top 26 players in Illinois, including four that had offers from former Wisconsin and current Illini head coach Bret Bielema.

Terek held offers from 24 schools and his finalists were Wisconsin, Iowa and Illinois. His commitment gives coach Paul Chryst 13 players in the 2023 class, which is now ranked 29th in the country.