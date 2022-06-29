Brewers hit 4 HRs to finish of 2-game sweep of Tampa Bay | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee finished off a quick 2-game sweep of Tampa Bay with a 5-3 win Wednesday afternoon.

The Brewers did all of their damage on offense with the long ball. Rowdy Tellez hit two home runs in a game for the second time in three games. He is now tied with Willy Adames for the most on the team with 15. Luis Urias stayed hot, too, hitting a 2-run shot in the fifth inning to give Milwaukee a lead. And then it was Jace Peterson going deep with a solo shot in the ninth inning for some insurance.

Starter Eric Lauer made it 4 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on six hits. The bullpen was more than up for the challenge the rest of the way, allowing just one hit and no runs. That included another scoreless inning for Devin Williams in the eighth, extending his streak without giving up a run to 18 2/3 innings. There was a little drama in the ninth inning for Josh Hader with two men get on base but he got out of the jam to earn his 24th save.

Centerfielder Jonathan Davis left early with an injury after making a remarkable catch in the second inning.

Milwaukee has now won four straight games and three of its last four series. It has the club sitting a game up on St. Louis for first in the NL Central and 11 games above .500.

The Brewers will now head to Pittsburgh to open a series against the Pirates starting Thursday.