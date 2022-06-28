Brandon Woodruff looks great in return, Brewers beat Tampa Bay 5-3 | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Brandon Woodruff was dominant in his return from the injured list as Milwaukee beat Tampa Bay 5-3 Tuesday night for its third straight win.

Woodruff, who missed a month with an ankle injury and the effects of Raynaud’s syndrome, looked like his old self. The two-time All-Star went 5 innings, giving up just 1 run on 2 hits and striking out 10. It was his second double -digit strikeout effort of the season as he moved to 6-3 on the year.

The offense was missing for much of the night before exploding for 4 runs in the sixth inning. Andrew McCutchen got it started with a 2-run homer and Luis Urias followed with a 2-run shot of his own. Urias would tack on another RBI in the eighth inning with a double.

The Rays scored two in the eighth off of Jason Alexander before manager Craig Counsell turned to Devin Williams to get them out of the inning. Then it was Josh Hader’s turn and he struck out the side in the ninth. Of his three strike out pitches, two came at 99 miles per hour and the other was 98. It was Hader’s 23 save of the season.

Milwaukee has now won four of its last five games and eight of the last 11.

The Brewers and Rays will close out their quick 2-game set Wednesday afternoon.