Kenny & Heilprin Podcast Special: Big Ten Coach Tiers, Where Does Paul Chryst Rank? | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Ben and Zach are back with another Podcast Special. They start the show discussing the news of Travian Blaylock officially having a torn ACL and Wisconsin’s recent commitments in the class of 2023. They then spend the rest of the episode discussing Ben’s Big Ten coach tiers, including a lengthy discussion about Paul Chryst & where he ranks.