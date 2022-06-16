Wisconsin reaches into Texas for its latest addition to 2023 recruiting class | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin continues to pile up additions to its 2023 recruiting class.

The latest is three-star cornerback A.J. Tisdell (College Station, Texas), who announced his commitment to the Badgers Thursday on social media.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Tisdell came to Madison this past weekend for his official visit. Rivals.com ranks him as the 54th-best cornerback in the country and the No. 82 prospect in Texas. As a junior, Tisdell had 48 tackles, 11 pass break ups and one interception for his high school team that went to the state finals.

Tisdell had more than a dozen offers, including from Baylor and California. Those two teams are coached by Wisconsin’s last two defensive coordinators — Dave Aranda (Baylor) and Justin Wilcox (California).

With Tisdell in the fold, the Badgers now have nine commitments in their 2023 class, including eight since early May.