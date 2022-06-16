Brewers drop 4th straight series with 5-4 loss to the Mets in New York | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee still hasn’t won back-to-back games in June after coming up short Thursday night in a 5-4 loss to the New York Mets.

The Brewers jumped out to a 4-1 lead thanks to a 404-foot home run from Christian Yelich, who now owns a nine-game hitting streak. They also got a two-run single from Omar Narvaez and an RBI ground out from Hunter Renfroe. But the club was unable to hold off the team with the best record in the National League.

The Mets tagged starter Aaron Ashby for four runs, including a solo shot from Mark Canha to tie game 4-4 in the fifth. Ashby was forced to leave soon after with forearm tightness, though manager Craig Counsell said afterward it was more fatigue than anything and they’ll know more Friday after additional tests.

It was still a tie game in the bottom of the eighth when New York took advantage of a throwing error from Rowdy Tellez to score the go-ahead run. It was the first baseman’s first error of the season.

Milwaukee had a chance to draw even in the ninth but Hunter Renfroe tried to go first to home on a hit to right field and was thrown out at the plate. Mets’ closer Edwin Diaz then struck out Yelich to end the game.

“I absolutely think it was the right call,” Counsell said of third base coach Jason Lane’s decision to wave Renfroe home. “(Diaz) isn’t easy to get hits against. He’s striking out almost 50-percent of the hitters. The result of Yelich’s at-bat is the reason it’s the right send.”

The Brewers missed a chance for their first series win since taking 2 of 3 from San Diego more than three weeks ago. It dropped them to two games back of St. Louis in the NL Central.

Milwaukee now heads to Cincinnati to open a series Friday, the final one of a nine-game road trip.