Johnny Davis named B1G POY, Greg Gard COY | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Big Ten announced its all-conference and individual awards late Tuesday morning and co-champion Wisconsin was well represented.

Sophomore Johnny Davis was named the Big Ten Player of the Year after averaging 20.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He becomes the fourth Wisconsin player to win the award, joining Devin Harris (2004), Alando Tucker (2007) and Frank Kaminsky (2015). Davis was also a first-team All-Big Ten by the coaches (unanimous) and the media.

Johnny Davis to BTN on his injury: "I'm feeling fine now. There's a lot of time left until the Big Ten tournament … but I should be ready to go." — Jim Polzin (@JimPolzinWSJ) March 8, 2022

Senior Brad Davison was a second-team pick by the coaches and a third-team pick by the media, while junior Tyler Wahl was an consensus honorable mention pick.

Guard Chucky Hepburn also received recognition, being named to the All-Freshman team. He’s the seventh Badgers player to earn that distinction and the first since Davison in 2018.

Meanwhile, Greg Gard was selected as Coach of the Year by his peers and the media for a second time in three years. Gard led the Badgers to a share of the Big Ten title after being picked to finish 10th in the preseason.

Wisconsin will be back in action Friday in the Big Ten Tournament against Michigan State or Maryland.