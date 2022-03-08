Giannis scores 39; Bucks top Thunder for 5th straight win | In In Uncategorized | By By Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 39 points and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 142-115 for their fifth straight win.

Khris Middleton had 25 points and nine assists, and Bobby Portis added 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Bucks.

Milwaukee scored a season-high point total and shot 53% from the field.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 33 points, a career-high 14 assists and eight rebounds for the Thunder. It was the sixth time in seven games since the All-Star break that Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 30 points.