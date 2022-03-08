Aaron Rodgers reportedly decides to return to the Packers | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Aaron Rodgers is returning to Green Bay.

The 4-time MVP called friend and radio host Pat McAfee Tuesday morning to inform him of the decision.

.@AaronRodgers12 reached aht to me this morning & let me know that he will OFFICIALLY be returning to the Green Bay Packers#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/AZ54GJCSbj — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 8, 2022

McAfee said no deal has been finalized but the contract will be friendly to the Packers in an effort to deal with their salary cap issues and keep their best players around. The 38-year-old Rodgers did contemplate retirement, and the NFL Network reported he considered pushing for a trade to Denver before deciding to stay in Green Bay.

Rodgers is coming off another remarkable season that earned him his second straight MVP award. He led the Packers to the best record in the NFL, throwing for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions, though the team did come up short in the playoffs again, losing to San Francisco in the second round.

The decision by Rodgers was the first domino that needed to fall for the Packers this offseason. Knowing the quarterback will be back allows them to set in motion their plan to put a championship-caliber roster around him, including keeping wide receiver Davante Adams. Teams have until 3 p.m. Tuesday to apply the franchise tag to player and Green Bay is expected to do that with Adams if no long-term deal is completed.