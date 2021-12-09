Wisconsin volleyball headed back to Elite Eight | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Wisconsin volleyball team is headed back to the Elite Eight.

Coach Kelly Sheffield and his squad got there with a 25-16, 25-18, 25-17 sweep of 13th-seeded UCLA on Thursday night.

The fourth-seeded Badgers fell behind in each of the three sets — 5-9 in the first, 7-10 in the second and 2-6 in the third — but fought back to win all of them to punch a ticket to their 12th regional final, including a fourth straight.

Wisconsin was led by freshman Julia Orzol, who had 11 kills, three aces and a pair of blocks. All-American Sydney Hilley had 30 assists and 15 digs, while sophomore Devyn Robinson finished with eight kills and four blocks.

The Badgers will now face 12th-seeded Minnesota on Saturday at the UW Field House with a trip to the Final Four on the line. The Gophers earned their spot by beating Baylor in five sets earlier Thursday afternoon.

Wisconsin swept their Big Ten rival this season, but the last meeting in late November wasn’t easy, as the Badgers needed five sets to get by the Gophers in the Twin Cities.